Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band with Tom Mattiolli
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band will be performing a special concert with guest, from NYC, Tom Mattiolli on vibes on Saturday Jan. 6 , 2018, at the Arts + Literature Lab, performing original and new compositions to kick off our " 5 Minutes to Now Tour". Concert starts at 8pm . Admission is $15 .
Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music