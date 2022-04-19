Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, Jon Wade, David Stoler
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: To show support to Ukraine, Madison musicians are getting together to make music for this benefit concert. ALL donations go to "Doctors without Borders" for aid to Ukrainians in need.
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/.../where.../ukraine
Doors open at 5 PM. The shows start at 6 PM, featuring Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band, Jon Wade, David Stoler and more.
Special thanks to La Brioche for Hors D’oeuvres donation! https://www.labriochetruefood.com/
Production: Cafe CODA
Sounds: Papa Scott
* Pls show vaccination cards or negative COVID test results within 24 hours at the door