Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, Jon Wade, David Stoler

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: To show support to Ukraine, Madison musicians are getting together to make music for this benefit concert. ALL donations go to "Doctors without Borders" for aid to Ukrainians in need.

https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/.../where.../ukraine

Doors open at 5 PM. The shows start at 6 PM, featuring Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band, Jon Wade, David Stoler and more.

Special thanks to La Brioche for Hors D’oeuvres donation! https://www.labriochetruefood.com/

Production: Cafe CODA

Sounds: Papa Scott

* Pls show vaccination cards or negative COVID test results within 24 hours at the door

