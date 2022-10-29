Tony Furtado
Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
media release: Call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats and to indicate whether you are likely to eat here.
***COVID DETAILS:
We and staff are all vaccinated, and we are assuming full vaccination by most of our clientele. Masks recommended in the tight space of our back listening room. We will try to keep the space as well-ventilated as temperature conditions allow.
Info
Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
Music