media release: Milwaukee singer and Elvis tribute artist extraordinaire Tony Rocker will take you back to the golden age of rock & roll at the Mineral Point Opera House!

Rocker will sing the hits of Elvis Presley in this special performance on Sunday, December 18, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 each.

"Growing up, I remember listening to Elvis singing Kentucky Rain and In the Ghetto. I was a dreamer and would imagine myself on stage performing and thought, ‘If only I had the opportunity, I know I would sing with heart.’ I was told if you don’t feel what you are singing, you can’t expect an audience to respond to what you are singing.”

In the spirit of the season, please consider bringing a non perishable item for the Iowa County Food Pantry!