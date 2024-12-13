Tony Rocker & The Comeback Special

press release: Elvis Tribute artist Tony Rocker returns to the Opera House, this time bringing his live band The Comeback Special! On Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM, Tony and his band will bring Elvis Presley to the stage. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Advance tickets will range from $20 – $25 and will increase by $5 on the day of the show, plus Eventbrite fees. Friends of the MPOH have access to ticket sales starting July 1 and the general public on July 15.

Tony Rocker and the Comeback Special’s unique show works hard to recreate – in detail – the sound of Elvis Presley. Tony Rocker performs wearing exact replicas of the jumpsuits worn by Elvis. The songs are performed in the same keys that Elvis performed them. Tony has worked diligently over the years on Elvis’ mannerisms, hand gestures, vocals, and dance moves. He has been in martial arts for over 30 years and incorporates it into his shows just like Elvis did.