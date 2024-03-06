from the MNA newsletter: Tony Terrell Robinson Celebration of Life | McPike Park | Wednesday, March 6, 5-6:45 p.m.

Join the Social Justice Center to commemorate the 9th anniversary of Tony Terrell Robinson's passing. The evening will feature guest speaker Ajani, mural dedication, lantern release, and a walk to Tony's house. The celebration of life concludes with a moment of silence at 6:38 p.m.

The mural project is funded in part by a grant from MNA.