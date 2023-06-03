Too Sick Charlie
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Come join us for an in person concert with Too Sick Charlie at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA).
Cost: $15 PAY AT THE DOOR; SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL MUSICIANS! All proceeds will go to the musicians
We are offering an informational tour with Farley Center Board Member Jeanne Meier at four- one hour before the concert. No charge for the tour
We are also offering a Food Forest Tour with Farley Center Staff Kalev Kristjuhan following the concert at 7:00-8:00. no charge for the tour.
FOOD: Farley Center/Gani Moon Farmers Jen and Chandy Karnum will be selling pizza slices (1/6 of a 12 inch pizza) for $2 a slice or a full pizza (12 inch pizza) for $10. All homemade and herbs, tomatoes for the sauce and vegetable toppings are grown at the Farley Center!
We encourage attendees to come early or stay late and take a walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary and Farley Center farms.
Farley Center honey ($10) and organic vegetables may be available. Please bring cash.
Please bring your own blankets & chairs, to the concert.For any questions, please contact us a 608-845-8724 or e-mail us at programs@farleycenter.org
HOSTED BY:
Farley Center
Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP)
https://www.facebook.com/
Natural Path Sanctuary
naturalpathsanctuary,org