media release: Come join us for an in person concert with Too Sick Charlie at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA).

Cost: $15 PAY AT THE DOOR; SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL MUSICIANS! All proceeds will go to the musicians

We are offering an informational tour with Farley Center Board Member Jeanne Meier at four- one hour before the concert. No charge for the tour

We are also offering a Food Forest Tour with Farley Center Staff Kalev Kristjuhan following the concert at 7:00-8:00. no charge for the tour.

FOOD: Farley Center/Gani Moon Farmers Jen and Chandy Karnum will be selling pizza slices (1/6 of a 12 inch pizza) for $2 a slice or a full pizza (12 inch pizza) for $10. All homemade and herbs, tomatoes for the sauce and vegetable toppings are grown at the Farley Center!

We encourage attendees to come early or stay late and take a walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary and Farley Center farms.

Farley Center honey ($10) and organic vegetables may be available. Please bring cash.

Please bring your own blankets & chairs, to the concert.For any questions, please contact us a 608-845-8724 or e-mail us at programs@farleycenter.org

HOSTED BY:

Farley Center

www.farleycenter.org

Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP)

https://www.facebook.com/ MtHorebProgPregresssives

Natural Path Sanctuary

naturalpathsanctuary,org