Too Sick Charlie
VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
toosickcharlie.com
Too Sick Charlie and cigar box guitar.
media release: Too Sick was born in a Nassau blue Chevy Bel Air that was being used as a beagle pen on the outskirts of Belleville, Illinois. He performed on the Mississippi River Medicine Show Circuit for several years before transitioning into a practice of medicine. After developing various snake oil cures for ailments that proved unfounded (but very, very profitable) he made his way to Madison, Wisconsin where he lives a quiet, ascetic life of medical study, song writing and robustly varied acquiescence to almost constant temptation.