Tool, The Acid Helps

press release: TOOL, who recently took home the GRAMMY Award® for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest,” has added an extensive Spring tour for North America. The Fear Inoculumtour, which has seen the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades with the Los Angeles Timescalling it “impeccable,” the Chicago Tribune describing the performances as a “twisting multimedia rollercoaster of a concert” and The Arizona Republic describing the shows as “a visually breathtaking night of dystopian art-rock spectacle.” Blonde Redhead opens April 16 to May 5; The Acid Helps opens May 29 to June 23 (except Bonnaroo performance).

Fear Inoculum (http://smarturl.it/TOOLFIa) arrived on Aug. 30, 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise. NPR said, “Fear Inoculum was worth the 13-year wait,” The Atlantic declared the release “precise and devastating,” Revolver dubbed the 10-track album “a masterpiece that will be dissected for years to come” and Consequence of Sound said Fear Inoculum finds “TOOL in peak performance.”