press release: Cambridge Arts Council hosts a free community concert, 6:30-8:30 pm. Patrons are invited to bring picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs. No glass, please. Rain or shine, in the event of unfavorable weather, check Facebook for info.

Built from the wreckage of several other bands, The Tooles have created their own fiery brand of Irish pub music. Combining traditional tunes with powerful originals and a few favorite pub songs, Amy, Lee, Peter and Kurt bring together influences from Dublin to Nashville, with a bit of Midwestern grit thrown in.

The Tooles are a four-piece band based out of Madison, Wisconsin. Amy on fiddle. Lee playing guitar. Peter on bass. Kurt thumping on bodhran and guitar, but not at the same time. Everybody sings. Loudly.