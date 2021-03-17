ONLINE: The Tooles

media release: Wednesday, March 17, 1-2pm

Built from the wreckage of several other bands, The Tooles have created their own fiery brand of Irish pub music. Combining traditional tunes with powerful originals and a few favorite pub songs, they bring together influences from Dublin to Nashville, with a bit of Midwestern grit thrown in. The Tooles are a four-piece band based out of Madison, but due to COVID safety precautions only two of them will be playing for us, Amy on fiddle and Kurt on bodhran and guitar. Don’t let that fool you though. There will still be plenty of foot stompin’, sing along Irish fun.

Click Here to register or email gflesher@cityofmadison.com.