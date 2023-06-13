Tootsie

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s VisitDirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “TOOTSIE is it!”

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-13 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-13 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-13 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-14 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-14 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-14 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-15 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-15 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tootsie - 2023-06-15 19:30:00 ical