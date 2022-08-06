× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is Alan Maslowski and Tracy Jane Comer.

press release: Top Shelf's debut at this venue! Outdoors (under shelter if rain). No cover. About the venue: Small craft distillery (spirits distilled on site) focused on producing great tasting spirits and cocktails using local ingredients whenever possible. Tasting room with outdoor patio. Complimentary tastings! Carry-in food and friendly dogs are welcome.