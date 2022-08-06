Top Shelf
Dog and Shrub Distillery, Lake Mills 145 Industrial Drive, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551
courtesy Top Shelf
Top Shelf is Alan Maslowski and Tracy Jane Comer.
press release: Top Shelf's debut at this venue! Outdoors (under shelter if rain). No cover. About the venue: Small craft distillery (spirits distilled on site) focused on producing great tasting spirits and cocktails using local ingredients whenever possible. Tasting room with outdoor patio. Complimentary tastings! Carry-in food and friendly dogs are welcome.