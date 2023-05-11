Top Shelf with Mike Bailey

× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: Special show - Top Shelf with repeat guest Mike Bailey, 'cello! Driftless Social is open for bar service currently while the restaurant is in rennovation. Come on out and enjoy some cocktails or wine or beer while you enjoy some truly special musical offerings from Top Shelf and Mike! This very unique act plays stunning arrangements of rock and pop...Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles, Eagles, Queen, Styx, and lots more. For this show there will be several instrumental arrangements spotlighing the cello as well. Expect lots of surprises!