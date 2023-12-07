Top Shelf

to

Sugar River Pizza - Sun Prairie 1390 Cabela Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Top Shelf has been hailed as "Madison's most versatile duo." Tracy (vocals, keys, guitar) and Alan (percussion, vocals) perform stellar arrangements of tunes you'll know and love, specializing in great music of the '70s/'80s/'90s including tunes rarely heard from local acts...classic rock and pop plus a touch of country, blues, and more. Expect surprises!

Info

Sugar River Pizza - Sun Prairie 1390 Cabela Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Music
608-478-5950
to
Google Calendar - Top Shelf - 2023-12-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Top Shelf - 2023-12-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Top Shelf - 2023-12-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Top Shelf - 2023-12-07 18:00:00 ical