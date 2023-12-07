× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: Top Shelf has been hailed as "Madison's most versatile duo." Tracy (vocals, keys, guitar) and Alan (percussion, vocals) perform stellar arrangements of tunes you'll know and love, specializing in great music of the '70s/'80s/'90s including tunes rarely heard from local acts...classic rock and pop plus a touch of country, blues, and more. Expect surprises!