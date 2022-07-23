Top Shelf

to

The Wine Reserve, Oregon 113 N. Main St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

media release: Top Shelf plays a lively mix of tunes from many eras and styles, with a "heavy pour" of '70s and '80s. For fans of Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Billy Joel, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Sarah Bareilles, Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, and lots more! Expect surprises. See www.topshelfmadison.com for more. Warm weather shows are on the patio (indoors if rain).

Info

The Wine Reserve, Oregon 113 N. Main St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
Music
608-469-4335
to
Google Calendar - Top Shelf - 2022-07-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Top Shelf - 2022-07-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Top Shelf - 2022-07-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Top Shelf - 2022-07-23 18:00:00 ical