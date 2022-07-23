× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: Top Shelf plays a lively mix of tunes from many eras and styles, with a "heavy pour" of '70s and '80s. For fans of Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Billy Joel, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Sarah Bareilles, Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, and lots more! Expect surprises. See www.topshelfmadison.com for more. Warm weather shows are on the patio (indoors if rain).