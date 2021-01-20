ONLINE: Topics in Documentary Film Part 2

media release:

Do you like watching and discussing documentaries? Are you looking for ways to safely socialize while cooped up this winter? Enroll in Topics in Documentary Film, a moderated documentary discussion course, and jump in on lively discussions about recent feature-length documentaries that have earned critical acclaim or notoriety. Instructor James Kreul will lead online discussions and teach methods used to analyze documentary film.

Online meetings will emphasize discussion and interaction. (Psst...pass notes while teach is talking!) Participants will watch one documentary each week, read one article from academic or popular film publications, and prepare for discussions based on in-class instructions. Short lectures will provide historical context and conceptual frameworks for analysing the films. Free Zoom and Plex accounts will be required to facilitate online meetings and film access.

Film selections and discussions will focus on the following topics:

Part One (Dec. 2-Jan. 13)

* Truth Claims and Hybrid Techniques: When documentaries use animation, performances, and recreations, how can we evaluate the truth value of their claims?

* Historical Analysis vs. Conspiracy Theory: When do “grand narratives” cross the line from revisionist historical argument to delusional conspiracy?

Part Two (Jan. 20-Feb. 24

* Poetic Observation: How have filmmakers transformed observational techniques to create highly personal and formally inventive films?

* Filmmaker as Subject: What are the advantages and disadvantages of stressing the filmmaker’s subjective experience and their personal involvement in the story?