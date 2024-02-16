2/16-3/2, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 3/2) and 2 pm, 2/25. $50-$20 sliding scale.

media release: Written by Harvey Fierstein; directed by Scott Albert Bennett

Produced by StageQ Inc & Oh My Stars! Productions

A two-act revival based on the award-winning Torch Song Trilogy – the life of Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized over the span of the late 1970s and 1980s. Torch Song follows Arnold’s odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

“Torch Song brings laughter and tears simultaneously. It’s impossible not to feel electricity in the theater.” — Entertainment Weekly

​Performance Venue: Drury Stage, Bartell Community Theatre

Reserved Seating, Pick-Your-Own!

Run Time: 2 hours

Recommended Ages: 14+

CAST:

Arnold………..Patrick Chounet

Ed………..Tyler Stone

Laurel………..Eliza Howard

Alan………..Daniel Petrangelo

Ma………..Bonnie Balke

David………..Brady Madison

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Producer………..Kalea Bicoy

Director………..Scott Albert Bennett

Assistant Director………..Misha Latyshev

Stage Manager………..Kassidy Mooren

Scenic Design………..Scott Albert Bennett

Lighting Design………..Luke Delwiche

Sound Design………..Isabel White

Props Design………..Anastasia Rogers

Costume Design………..Alyssa Stowe

StageQ Sliding Scale Ticket Prices: Choose the price that is right for you!

Accessible Level: $20

Suggested Level: $25

Superstar Level: $35

Legend Level: $50*

*All Legend Level patrons will be automatically added to the Friends of StageQ roster for this current season and receive all the benefits of at the Friend level.