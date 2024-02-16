Torch Song
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
2/16-3/2, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 3/2) and 2 pm, 2/25. $50-$20 sliding scale.
media release: Written by Harvey Fierstein; directed by Scott Albert Bennett
Produced by StageQ Inc & Oh My Stars! Productions
A two-act revival based on the award-winning Torch Song Trilogy – the life of Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized over the span of the late 1970s and 1980s. Torch Song follows Arnold’s odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.
“Torch Song brings laughter and tears simultaneously. It’s impossible not to feel electricity in the theater.” — Entertainment Weekly
Performance Venue: Drury Stage, Bartell Community Theatre
Reserved Seating, Pick-Your-Own!
Run Time: 2 hours
Recommended Ages: 14+
CAST:
Arnold………..Patrick Chounet
Ed………..Tyler Stone
Laurel………..Eliza Howard
Alan………..Daniel Petrangelo
Ma………..Bonnie Balke
David………..Brady Madison
PRODUCTION TEAM:
Producer………..Kalea Bicoy
Director………..Scott Albert Bennett
Assistant Director………..Misha Latyshev
Stage Manager………..Kassidy Mooren
Scenic Design………..Scott Albert Bennett
Lighting Design………..Luke Delwiche
Sound Design………..Isabel White
Props Design………..Anastasia Rogers
Costume Design………..Alyssa Stowe
StageQ Sliding Scale Ticket Prices: Choose the price that is right for you!
Accessible Level: $20
Suggested Level: $25
Superstar Level: $35
Legend Level: $50*
*All Legend Level patrons will be automatically added to the Friends of StageQ roster for this current season and receive all the benefits of at the Friend level.