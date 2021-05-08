Torchbearer Gamma Plant Sale

× Expand courtesy Torchbearer Gamma

media release: Torchbearer Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi is holding its 12th Annual Plant Sale. It will be virtual again this year. Every year we choose a service project to receive partial proceeds. Our Online Store will go live from May 8 thru May 16. Payment with credit/debit card only. There will be safe, non-contact curbside pickup on May 22. Check our Facebook page or website to get more information and to access our Online Store.

Perennials dug from our members own gardens. They will include: asters, bleeding hearts, coneflowers, Hostas including many named Hostas, hydrangea, lilies, and more.

8am on Saturday, May 8, to 8 pm, Sunday, May 16: https://sites.google.com/view/tbgplantsale/home

