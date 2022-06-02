press release: Tori Scott is thrilled to make her Overture Center debut with her show, Tori Scott is Pickled! With music ranging in genres from Edith Piaf to Queen, Tori will take you on an irreverent musical journey through the ups and downs of life, love and vodka. Tori has become known in New York City for her sold-out shows that take true stories from her life and turn them into musical celebrations of poor life choices, splicing together songs by an eclectic range of artists, including Prince, Judy Garland, Cher and Irving Berlin to name a few. You’re in for “an absolute thrill” (Huffington Post).

Tori Scott is a singer, actress and comedian who has been named “the Bette Midler of the new millennium” by Provincetown Magazine and among the Top 10 Cabaret Performers in NYC by Time Out New York. She currently has a residency at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater and has toured her solo shows to London, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Dallas, Boston, Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta and the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, where she was nominated for Best Cabaret. On television, she’s counted to 20 as a singing garbage woman on “Sesame Street” and dubbed the vocals of a singing hooker on HBO’s “Cathouse: The Musical.” Her debut album, “Plan B!,” was recorded live at Joe’s Pub and was released on Chicken Ranch Records.

Broadway World describes Scott as “the sound of someone who’s not afraid to show you just how human she is, while her super-human pipes blow you away.”