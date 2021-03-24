ONLINE: Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival

media release: We are so excited to announce the lineup for our first online Festival TOsketchfest21 – Screen Time Edition which run March 24-28, 2021! Single tickets go on sale Monday, March 15.

Opening Night

On Wednesday, March 24, the Opening Night Gala of TOsketchfest21 – Screen Time Edition, will kick off the Festival with comedy shorts from past TOsketchfest Award winners Tita Collective and Darrell Faria; Festival Favourites Christian Smith and Natalie Metcalfe; rising sketch comedy stars Avan Neo, and Cheap Wine; plus the New York Spotlight begins with appearances by Kaili Y Turner and The Nitro Girls.

Closing Night

The Closing Night Gala on Sunday, March 28 will present a 60 minute table read from Untitled Black Sketch Project, Canada’s premiere all-Black ensemble sketch troupe. Untitled Black Sketch Project features Phatt Al (The Second City), Aba Amuquandoh (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Ajahnis Charley (Bad Dog Theatre), Coko Galore (Bad Dog Theatre), Brandon Hackett (Tallboyz), Alan Shane Lewis (The Great Canadian Baking Show), Brandon Ash Mohammed (Because News), and Nkasi Ogbonnah (The Second City).