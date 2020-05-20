× Expand Totally Teasing hosts Mercury Stardust and Mama No Shits.

press release: Presented by Bumday Productions and Five Star Tease Inc., and hosted by the Dynamic Dunces of Dirty Deeds: Mercury Stardust and Mama No Shits. Two sets of double Ds between them but not an ounce of sense! No cover charge; reserved tables are $10.

A burlesque competition featuring performances from some of Madison's newest faces. With headlining performances from some of cities' most prestigious performers. Three performers will perform two acts and compete for a featured performer booking at the last FIVE Star Tease at the end of month and Burlesque Brunch the next month. Three qualified judges will choose the winner. The headliner will perform one prepared act and the closing performance will be to a song decided by the spinning wheel of Nudity (A spinning wheel of destiny that has some of the most outrageous songs known to human kind on it).

Hosted by The Mary Poppins of not giving a fuck, MaMa NoShits, and The Ambassador of Cheese and Tease Mercury Stardust.

This Month's Theme is: Under the Sea

WIth Headliner: Madam Lacy

This month's Competitors: TBA

And Judges: TBA