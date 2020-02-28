RSVP for Toto's Gala

press release: Friday, March 13, 2020, Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive.

Cocktail Hour: 6:00pm ; Program and Dinner: 7:00pm; After-Party: 9:00pm – 11:00pm

Join Dane County Humane Society for a wickedly good time at Toto’s Gala. Hosted in the heart of Madison at Monona Terrace, this event brings over 400 sponsors, supporters and friends together for the cause that unites us – our love of animals.

Puppy and other animal greeters will welcome you into the Grand Terrace for a cocktail hour and silent auction. Then, we’ll move into the Ballroom for dinner and to hear the untold stories of animals in need.

We’ll wrap up the night by turning up the tunes at our After Party - so be sure to wear your dancing shoes!

General Admission: $150; Table of 8: $1,000. Ticket deadline: Feb. 28.

Website: giveshelter.org