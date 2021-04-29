ONLINE: Tou Ger Xiong

press release: Counterpoint Speaking Series invites you to timely discussions around counter-narratives that disrupt and challenge whiteness and dominant narratives. Each speaker will contribute ways to give voice to oppressive experiences and chronicle narratives and strategies to mitigate microaggression. This experience will highlight how dominant narratives influence the workplace, classroom, and policies framed.

On Thursday, April 29, 2021, Madison College will present Tou Ger Xiong.

Tou Ger Xiong is called to a life of public service and social justice activism. The Hmong American storyteller, artist and activist shares his personal stories across the country to build cultural competency and address racial discrimination. He sees that his community has achieved some level of the American Dream but that Hmong people still face disparities in employment, educational achievement, and home and business ownership. To amplify the voices of his community and serve as a force for change, he will document his civic engagement and anti-racism work to share with new generations of activists. He will also earn his master's degree in public affairs and seek a public service role that directly impacts policy.