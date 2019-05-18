Touch-a-Truck

to Google Calendar - Touch-a-Truck - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Touch-a-Truck - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Touch-a-Truck - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Touch-a-Truck - 2019-05-18 10:00:00

Northside Town Center Intersection of Northport Drive & Sherman Avenue , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Saturday, May 18, Northside Center Parking lot (Site of the Northside Farmer’s Market in front of Willy Street Coop North)

10am-2pm  (10-11am sensory friendly hours)

Police, fire, rescue, military, farm and more! Children’s entertainers every half hour. Face painting, balloon animals. Kid friendly food trucks. $5 per child with a max of $15 per family. A fundraiser to benefit the Countryside Montessori PreSchool and Food For Thought Food Bank.

Info

Northside Town Center Intersection of Northport Drive & Sherman Avenue , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
608-244-5437
to Google Calendar - Touch-a-Truck - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Touch-a-Truck - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Touch-a-Truck - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Touch-a-Truck - 2019-05-18 10:00:00