Touch-a-Truck
Northside Town Center Intersection of Northport Drive & Sherman Avenue , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Saturday, May 18, Northside Center Parking lot (Site of the Northside Farmer’s Market in front of Willy Street Coop North)
10am-2pm (10-11am sensory friendly hours)
Police, fire, rescue, military, farm and more! Children’s entertainers every half hour. Face painting, balloon animals. Kid friendly food trucks. $5 per child with a max of $15 per family. A fundraiser to benefit the Countryside Montessori PreSchool and Food For Thought Food Bank.
Info
Northside Town Center Intersection of Northport Drive & Sherman Avenue , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Fundraisers, Kids & Family