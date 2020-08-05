ONLINE: Touching the Earth

press release: Our writing workshops were so popular this spring that we’re bringing them back for the month of August!

These FREE classes are funded by the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy as part of our 25th Anniversary celebration. We charged a nominal fee for workshops in June, but have decided to go back to offering these classes at no charge for participants this month.

The online writing workshops are held in partnership with Troy Hess, the founder of On the Yahara Writing Center. Each class has a specific day and time, but can serve as either a "one-time" or ongoing series, depending on your schedule and interest level.

Touching the Earth: Every Wednesday, 10:30 AM - Noon

Celebrate the Earth by working through the mindfulness practices offered us by Buddhist Monk Thich Nhat Hanh, author of Peace is Every Step, among so many other books, and draw insights to write your own daily meditations and poetry. This class will help you cultivate a practice of appreciation for the natural world and insight into turning mindfulness into poetry.