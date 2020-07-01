RSVP for Touching the Earth: Mindfulness and Eastern Poetry

press release: We will celebrate the earth, both local and global, by working through the mindfulness practices offered to us by Buddhist Monk Thich Nhat Hanh, author of the well known Peace is Every Step, and draw on these insights to write our own daily meditations and poetry. Participants will cultivate a new practice of appreciation for the natural world and new insight into turning mindfulness to poetry. Instructor: Troy Hess from On the Yahara Writing Center. Ages 18 and up

Register by July 1. This course meets on the following Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m.: July 6, July 13, July 20, and July 27, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.

$40 per person

Contact phone number: (608)245-3648

Email: rbenedict@cityofmadison.com

Website: http://www.olbrich.org/ education/classes.cfm