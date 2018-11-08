Touki Bouki
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Senegal | 85 min | NR | Blu-Ray | Dir. Djibril Diop Mambéty
Thurs November 8 | 7:00 PM
A cowherd with a skull-mounted motorcycle and a university student meet in Dakar. Put off by life in Senegal, they plan to leave for the glamour and comforts of France but their escape plan is beset by complications both concrete and mystical.
". . . nothing less than revelatory . . . [avoids] easy categorization while also being a radically fun work." - Peter Labuza (The Film Stage)
