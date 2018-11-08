Touki Bouki

press release: Senegal | 85 min | NR | Blu-Ray | Dir. Djibril Diop Mambéty

Thurs November 8 | 7:00 PM

A cowherd with a skull-mounted motorcycle and a university student meet in Dakar. Put off by life in Senegal, they plan to leave for the glamour and comforts of France but their escape plan is beset by complications both concrete and mystical.

". . . nothing less than revelatory . . . [avoids] easy categorization while also being a radically fun work." - Peter Labuza (The Film Stage)