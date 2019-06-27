6/27-30, Commons Park, Lake Mills, with carnival, music, food. Thursday: Jake's Room 7 pm. Friday: Up All Night 8 pm ($5 cover, ages 21 & up). Saturday: Smart Mouth 12:30 pm, Cherry Pie 8 pm ($5 cover, ages 21 & up). Sunday: Parade 10 am, Paul Filipowicz 1 pm.

press release: American Legion Post 67 in Lake Mills sponsors the annual Town & Country Days event every year. This is a four-day fun filled event packed with lots of fun activities for everyone. Carnival rides for the kids, plenty of food and drinks, a beer tent with live music and not to mention our famous slider mobile serving up thousands of delicious, yummy sliders.

The annual parade starts at 10:00am on Saturday, June 29th from East Lake St. at Seljan Company heading West and proceed North on Main street ending at Prospect street.

Stop at the Boy Scout booth and try to dunk a volunteer sitting in the dunk tank.

The event starts on Thursday, June 27 and ends on Sunday, June 30. So mark your calendar and we hope to see you then.