Town of Dunn Food Cart Night

media release: Join Groundswell Conservancy and hosts Carole and Don Schmidt, along with Custom Metals, on Thursday, August 8. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for an evening on the land. There will be a short program at 6:30 p.m.

Purchase your food and then find a spot to settle in to enjoy the picturesque setting of Carole and Don’s prairie with friends and neighbors. Then walk the trails through their incredible prairie. The American prairie is one of the most threatened ecosystems on the planet. Thanks to the Schmidts, their prairie is protected forever with a conservation easement

Oak Grove Farm, 4544 Don's Road, Madison

What to bring: Cash for food, blanket or camp chairs, and sturdy shoes if you plan to walk the trails. Depending on the weather, sunscreen and bug spray are recommended. There are restrooms on site.

Food Vendors: Monsoon Siam Thai Street Food, UpRoot by REAP Food Group, El Gran Taco Gato, Frios Pops, Delta Beer Lab

Registration: Entry to this event is free. Food and beverages are available for purchase. All are welcome to attend, but registration is encouraged so we know how many people to expect. (Depending on the number of registrations, we may need more food trucks.)

Thank you to our Event Sponsors: Quercus Land Stewardship, Vitruvian Farms, First Business Bank