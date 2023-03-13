Town Hall with Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Mandela Barnes

media release: There's so much at stake in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court race!

Join us to hear from Judge Janet on her judicial philosophy, the constitution, and her personal vision for Wisconsin.

Indivisible in Wisconsin is hosting this moderated Town Hall to help get the word out about this important election, to engage and distinguish between the candidates, and to set you up with the opportunities to help make the difference on election day, April 4.

Join us via zoom!

Additional SPEAKERS will include Ezra Levin, Indivisible Co-Founder plus Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, yay!! Can't wait to see you there!