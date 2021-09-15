media release: The City of Madison would like to invite anyone impacted by the upcoming town of Madison Attachment process to a virtual public information meeting, 6 p.m., Sept. 15, 2021. There will also be a viewing of the virtual meeting for Spanish and Mandarin speaking community members at the Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St, Madison, WI 53713.

The city can also provide interpretation in other languages. Please email townofmadisonattachment@cityofmadison.com or call the town of Madison Attachment hotline and leave a voicemail with the language interpretation request: 608-267-1188.

The city of Madison will share the latest about the attachment process, resources for incoming residents and property owners to stay connected, explain how the City is reaching non-English speaking populations through community navigators. There will also be City staff available to answer questions about the process. This is the first of multiple public information meetings leading up to official attachment on Oct. 31, 2022.

Another public information meeting will be held in-person this fall focusing on public safety and emergency services. Details will be announced later.

There will be a number of City staff available for questions from the following city of Madison agencies: Police Department, Fire Department, Community Development, Engineering Division, Streets Division, Mayor’s Office, Planning Division and Housing. There will also be representatives from the city of Fitchburg and town of Madison.

Community Navigators will also be present, which include: Charles Edward Payne, Edgardo Lugo (bilingual in Spanish and English) and Francis Carlos Medrano Tristan.

The process

The city of Madison and city of Fitchburg will absorb the town of Madison on Oct. 31, 2022.

A number of service changes will occur for the incoming attached municipality. The progression toward the official day of attachment for the Town of Madison is important from a communication standpoint for the residents who will be impacted. It is also important for the city of Madison and Fitchburg, because the respective municipalities want the town of Madison residents, businesses and property owners to feel welcome, prepared and informed.

Attachment vs. Annexation: The Difference

Many people are familiar with the term annexation, which describes the statutory process when a City or Village expands by adding territory from an adjoining Town. An attachment has the same result, but occurs not based upon statutory processes, but based upon processes determined by the municipalities involved through a Cooperative Plan. The end result, the territory in question is brought into the City or Village, is the se.