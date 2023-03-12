media release: The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is ready for the new year and already making plans for a busy spring season full of events! While continuing with the Toy Show and Spring Consignment Auction, the group is also hosting a new event this year - a Bingo and Euchre night.

“We wanted to try something new. The supper before the tournament will be nice to bring the community together. We missed being together the past few years,” says Rachel Wipperfurth, Lodi FFA Alumni President.

TOY SHOW - March 12 The organization brought back its Toy Show in 2022, so this will be the 2nd annual event. Join vendors selling everything from model tractors and farm sets to wood signs and crafts for this family friendly event on Sunday, March 12, from 9am to 3pm, at the Lodi Elementary School, 101 School Street, Lodi, Wis. Vendors are $13 each and display tables are free. Interested persons can still register until February 28. See www.lodiffaalumni.com for more details and registration information, or contact Kyle Kurt at 608.220.2070.

“It’s a really busy spring, and we are very grateful for our amazing volunteers. Without their time and dedication, none of this would be possible.” notes Wipperfurth. “I’m really proud of what our group can do to support the students and support ag education in our schools.” Funds raised from Lodi FFA Alumni events are used to help support our schools’ agricultural programs and assist with FFA students’ development activities, such as speaking contests and career-development events. Recently, the Lodi FFA Alumni donated $10,000 for new lights for the new high school greenhouse.

The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is a non-profit organization. For more information on how to join, please contact us at lodiffaalumni.com.