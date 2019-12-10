press release: Retirement Income Strategies, a Wisconsin-based financial planning firm with locations in Brookfield, Evansville, Madison and Middleton, hosts Toys for Tacos, a holiday toy drive, benefitting AWARE in Evansville, a program of Community Action, Inc., on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. AWARE provides services throughout the year to struggling families, seniors and disabled adults who reside within the Evansville School District limits.

Individuals are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy geared towards kids 11 years of age and younger such as arts and crafts, board games, Legos and superhero-themed toys. Gift cards will be accepted for middle and high school-age kids. During Toys for Tacos, attendees who bring a new, unwrapped toy, gift card or a monetary donation made payable to AWARE can enjoy a taco meal provided by El Vallarta.

The event will be held at Retirement Income Strategies’ Evansville location (7 E. Main Street, Suite 6).

Securities offered through Kalos Capital Inc. and Investment Advisory Services offered through Kalos Management Inc., both at 11525 Park Woods Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30005, (678) 356-1100. Retirement Income Strategies is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Kalos Capital, Inc. or Kalos Management Inc.