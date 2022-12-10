Toys for Tots Benefit

VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Toys for Tots music Lineup

The day begins with the posting of the U.S. colors at 10:15 am.

Front Bar:

10:30AM - 12:00PM     John Nelson

12:20PM - 1:50PM     Your Mom

2:10PM - 3:40PM     Friends with Benefits

4:00PM - 5:30PM     Art Paul

5:50PM - 7:20PM     Rita & Jeff

7:40PM - 9:10PM     Bob Ohly

9:30PM - 11:00PM     Bruce & Dean     

Main Hall (Back Bar)

11:30AM - 12:30PM     Vets on Frets

12:50PM - 1:50PM     Jackie Marie & The Dance Hall Kings

2:10PM - 3:10PM     Gary McAdams

3:30PM - 4:30PM     Soggy Prairie

4:50PM - 5:50PM     Speakeasy

6:10PM - 7:10PM     QUEST

7:30PM - 8:30PM     Bad Habit

8:50PM- 9:50PM     IMOK

10:20PM - 11:20PM     Wayne Road

11:40PM - 12:40PM     Sharp Dressed Men

Info

608-221-9326
