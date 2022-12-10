Toys for Tots Benefit
VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Toys for Tots music Lineup
The day begins with the posting of the U.S. colors at 10:15 am.
Front Bar:
10:30AM - 12:00PM John Nelson
12:20PM - 1:50PM Your Mom
2:10PM - 3:40PM Friends with Benefits
4:00PM - 5:30PM Art Paul
5:50PM - 7:20PM Rita & Jeff
7:40PM - 9:10PM Bob Ohly
9:30PM - 11:00PM Bruce & Dean
Main Hall (Back Bar)
11:30AM - 12:30PM Vets on Frets
12:50PM - 1:50PM Jackie Marie & The Dance Hall Kings
2:10PM - 3:10PM Gary McAdams
3:30PM - 4:30PM Soggy Prairie
4:50PM - 5:50PM Speakeasy
6:10PM - 7:10PM QUEST
7:30PM - 8:30PM Bad Habit
8:50PM- 9:50PM IMOK
10:20PM - 11:20PM Wayne Road
11:40PM - 12:40PM Sharp Dressed Men