Toys for Tots Donations

media release: William “Sonny” Simon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8216, Middleton Invites all to our first ever Day of Giving in partnership with Golf Company Marine Corps Reserve of Madison, Saturday December 11, 2021 from 11 AM-4PM 6710 Century Avenue Middleton. We will be accepting new toys for families In need for distribution via the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

There is also a box in the Middleton City Hall front vestibule, 7426 Hubbard Avenue, until Friday, December 10. Hours of 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Bring The Family share in the spirit of the Holiday Season. Watch for us during the Middleton Santa Parade on December 11.

If you cannot attend but would like to donate to the Middleton VFW’s mission of helping Veterans and their families in need and supporting the Post visit our website at: MIDDLETONVFW.ORG

Middleton VFW Mission To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans. Address: 6710 Century Ave Middleton, WI 53562

Phone: (608) 831-5391 E-Mail: VFW8216@gmail.com