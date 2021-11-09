Toys for Tots Donations

press release: For several years, the Marine Toys for Tots program has made it their mission to distribute new toys, books and other holiday gifts to Dane & Jefferson County families in need – so that everyone may experience the joy of the season. In an effort to be better shepherds of this community’s generosity and to ensure a more equitable toy distribution in 2021, Toys for Tots has partnered with us at United Way of Dane County to leverage our reliable and vetted partnerships with local nonprofits and school districts.

This new process will not include a distribution at the Alliant Energy Center. Instead, we have teamed up with numerous nonprofit organizations and local school districts who can more adequately assess the families who meet the spirit and intent of the Toys for Tots program. Distribution will be handled in partnership with United Way and Toys for Tots through these organizations, who are currently reaching out to families in need within their networks. We are confident this will be a successful partnership that provides better service to this community by more effectively reaching families in need.

To get more information and to see a list of donation drop-off sites, visit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org or call the United Way 211 helpline. Donations are being accepted until Monday, December 6, 2021.

WKOW TV has been a proud sponsor of Toys for Tots representing South Central Wisconsin since 1988. Please join us in helping spread the word about the change to this essential, holiday-time program.