Trace Johnson with Kaleigh Acord, Madlen Breckbill, Sahada Buckley, Gretchen Hill, Kayla Patrick, Will Preston

media release: Arts + LIterature Laboratory welcomes Trace Johnson and Friends, a program of classical and contemporary music performed by acclaimed local musicians, on Sunday, April 16 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 ($5 for students, $15 ALL members) in advance at https://tracefriends.bpt.me, or at the door for $25.

Performing artists will include Kaleigh Acord, Sahada Buckley, Madlen Breckbill, Gretchen Hill, Trace Johnson, Kayla Patrick, and Will Preston.

Concert will include pieces by Paul Wiancko, Caroline Shaw & Micah Behr, Erwin Schulhoff, and Beethoven.

Cellist Trace Johnson is a musician from Madison, Wisconsin. Trace has appeared as a chamber musician, soloist, and orchestral musician in a wide variety of ensembles and settings around the world. Equally at home teaching in the studio or performing on stage, Trace is a devoted and thoughtful communicator who enjoys a varied career as a cellist, teacher, and musician.

Trace holds section cello positions at the Sarasota Orchestra in Sarasota, Florida and the Southwest Florida Symphony in Fort Myers, Florida; in Florida, he has performed with Miami’s Nu Deco Ensemble, Sarasota Opera, Miami City Ballet, Palm Beach Symphony, Palm Beach Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Atlantic Classical Orchestra, Boca Symphonia, Orlando Philharmonic, Kravis Pops Orchestra, Symphony of the Americas, Miami Symphony, Orchestra Miami, South Florida Symphony, and the New World Symphony. Trace has also performed with the Fresno Philharmonic in Fresno, California, the Madison Symphony Orchestra in Madison... Read More

Stoughton native Madlen Breckbill has a degree in Viola performance from the UW Madison Music School and the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. She has spent the last four years in Germany and other countries in Europe, studying and performing with various orchestras and Chamber Music Ensembles. She is now back in the area performing professionally.

From Fairhope, Alabama, Sahada Buckley is a graduate of the University of Georgia with degrees in Music Theory and Violin Performance. She is now earning her Masters degree at University of Wisconsin-Madison studying with David Perry. She is a member of the Marvin Rabin String Quartet. She has attended festivals such as Meadowmount School of Music, Tanglewood BUTI, Montecito Music Festival, and Green Mountain Music Festival.

In 2018, she performed as a soloist with the University of Georgia Symphony Orchestra after winning the 2018 UGASO Concerto Competition. In 2019, she through-hiked the Appalachian Trail with a violin on her backpack. Sahada plays with multiple groups exploring the possibilities of experimental improvisation. Two of her albums have been featured on Bandcamp Daily’s ‘Best Experimental Albums’ List. She spends her free time walking her dog, painting and attending concerts.

