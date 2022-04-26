Trace the Line: Community Conversation

× Expand Bravebird co-founder Alex Miranda Cruz.

media release: Bravebird has been on the forefront of diverse and equitable filmmaking since 2018. During the pandemic “pause,” Alex had a vision of a story come to him. This seed of an idea resulted in a COVID-compliant film, Trace the Line, that had the dual purpose of supporting artists who lost their work and reflecting on the shared experience of 2020.

Trace the Line is a feature length film about two young artists in the Midwest, a black man and a white woman, a poet and a painter. It depicts their lives as they try to understand the world that we are in now, especially as it relates to isolation, connection, and race relations. View the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/515834269/4834576230

The filmmakers will show exclusive behind the scenes photos and clips with audience members ahead of the public release of the film. A Q&A discussion will give attendees the opportunity to reflect on how these themes are reflected in our local community.

FREE

Bravebird is a female and Indigenous video production company that seeks to transform the way diversity is depicted on screen. Bravebird co-founder and ALMA Award-winning Filmmaker, Alex Miranda Cruz spent 15 years working in Hollywood as a diverse professional actor as well as for a top Hollywood studio. Alex appeared in film and tv shows like The Lost World:Jurassic Park and Walker Texas Ranger. He eventually left Hollywood after constantly being stereotyped as a delinquent. Alex maintained his passion for storytelling and decided to pursue transformative work behind the camera with the goal of including more diverse voices in the story-telling process.