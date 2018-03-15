Tracy Jane Comer & Alan Maslowski, Jeff Root

× Expand Tracy Jane Comer

press release: Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer performs music from past decades through today, including rock/pop, folk, standards, and jazz/blues flavors, plus some originals. She will joined on percussion by Alan Maslowski (Universal Sound). Special guest for this show will be bassist Jeff Root (Wild Heart, One Ton Tomato and more), who will perform some of his original compositions for 6-string bass and also will join Tracy and Alan for a number of tunes. See www.tracyjanecomer.com for more.