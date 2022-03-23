× Expand courtesy Tracy Jane Comer

press release: Tracy Jane Comer is an award-winning musician, known in the Madison area for her solo work as well as her work with Top Shelf, Common Chord, Clarksville Station, and formerly Acoustic Alloy, Wild Heart, and Briana Patrice Trio among others. A skilled arranger, Tracy has an extensive repertoire that includes a wide variety of eras/styles, though she has a special love for the likes of Elton John, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, Peter Gabriel, plus newer artists Sarah Bareilles, Pink, Kacey Musgraves, and much more.