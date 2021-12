× Expand courtesy Tracy Jane Comer

media release: Award-winning artist Tracy Jane Comer will perform solo, using keyboard and guitar plus vocals. Tracy performs music from many eras and styles, and has a particular love for music from the likes of Elton John, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, Kacey Musgraves, Sarah Bareilles, Joni Mitchell, and lots more. See www.tracyjanecomer.com for details.