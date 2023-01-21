× Expand courtesy Tracy Jane Comer

media release: Tracy debuts at Capital Speed! Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter/composer, and producer Tracy Jane Comer is known for amazing versatility and musical feel. Her current repertoire includes hundreds of tunes from artists of all eras and styles, with a special love for great pop and rock of the '70s, '80s, and '90s. A previous winner of INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR by the Madison Area Music Awards, she has also been featured in Guitar Player magazine and has long been known as a standout pianist/keyboardist. She has published several albums as a soloist and with other projects.