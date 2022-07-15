× Expand courtesy Tracy Jane Comer

media release: "Live on the Lawn!" Waterfront dining (world class steaks and seafood) and a sunset over the marina make dinner at Mariner’s an evening to remember! Tracy Jane Comer is an award winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who will offer up tasty tunes from many decades and styles, highlighting great '70s and '80s favorites not often performed by local artists...music from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Steely Dan, Little River Band, Carole King, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Queen, Joni Mitchell, and much more.

*May be either moved indoors or canceled if there is inclement weather; check back on day of show.