media release: On the patio (weather permitting). Tracy Jane Comer is an award-winning musician (including INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR from the Madison Area Music Awards) with an extensive and varied songlist...and a special love of great tunes from the '70s and '80s. A skilled arranger (without use of any backing tracks or loops), she uses keyboard and guitar to perform tunes from the likes of Elton John, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, Little River Band, Steely Dan, Supertramp, Sara Bareilles, Kacey Musgraves, and much more. See www.tracyjanecomer.com for details.