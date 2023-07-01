Tracy Jane Comer

The Rock Camping Resort, Mauston N4310 26th Ave., Mauston, Wisconsin 53948

media release: Independence day show! Fireworks to follow at around 9 pm. Tracy is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist with an extensive song list of tunes that are known and loved, including some rarely heard by local artists. She performs using both keyboard and guitar. Expect some surprises! Open to the public.

Info

Music
608-847-6269
