× Expand courtesy Tracy Jane Comer

media release: Tracy is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer with amazing versatility. She will be offering up a wide variety of tunes from the likes of Elton John, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, Sara Bareilles, Billy Joel, Bruce Hornsby, Supertramp, Joni Mitchell, Little River Band, and much more. See www.tracyjanecomer.com for more. Timber Hill is a boutique family-run winery offering unique wines at affordable prices, plus delicious Wisconsin cheese boards, dips, pizzas and desserts.