RSVP for Traditional Diagnostic Tools

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Learn from several traditions how to diagnose yourself constitutionally and for acute situations. We will cover Ayurvedic doshas, tongue diagnostics, astrology, and clues in acute situations and how to fine tune your remedy unique to your body type.
Monday, February 26, 6:30-8 pm
Registration Deadline: February 19
Cost: $20/$16 member | Course Number: 10-08
