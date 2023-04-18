Traditional Perspectives and Tribal Resilience

media release: Changes in the environment disproportionately impact Tribal communities across the Nation. Many Indigenous communities depend upon a healthy environment for spiritual, ceremonial, medicinal, subsistence, and economic needs. Many Tribal Nations located in present-day Wisconsin maintain knowledge systems that relay interconnectedness with the environment and lifeways. This presentation will touch on what traditional perspectives are and why they are important and vital to the environment in order to build resilience to the changes that are occurring.

Speaker: Sara Smith is a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and is the Midwest Tribal Resilience Liaison with the College of Menominee Nation - Sustainable Development Institute (CMN-SDI), in association with the Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center (MW CASC).

Tuesday, April 18 from 7:00 pm to 8:15 pm, Virtual Attendance Available via Zoom. (In-person at Rocca Meeting Room • Mead Public Library • Sheboygan)