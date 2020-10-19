ONLINE: Traditional Uses for Native Plants: Is Increased Health Growing All Around You?

media release: Cherished by Friends since 1982, the Luncheon-Lectures Series has provided many afternoons of warm reconnection and opportunities to hear engaging speakers. One of the hardest challenges the Friends board has faced this year is what to do about this popular series in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Luncheon-Lectures committee put together nine wonderful talks for the 2020–2021 series, but because of the pandemic we face an uncertain year. Since large in-person gatherings will not be feasible this fall, we will offer two free Lunchtime Lectures in a virtual format. Preregistration will be required to access the online program.

We encourage you to share this exciting programming with friends and family. For a change, we won’t have to worry about limiting attendance because of table and room space!

Monday, October 19, 2020, 12–1 p.m.

VIRTUAL LECTURE: Traditional Uses for Native Plants: Is Increased Health Growing All Around You? – Jane Hawley Stevens

Most people know plantain, Plantago major, can help soothe bee stings, but most don’t know the cornucopia of remedies growing in the wilds of Wisconsin. Plants are used around the world relieve most ailments, but here we have lost that tradition of reaching for an herb first. See how easy it is to increase wellness using what nature has provided and learn remedies used successfully throughout cultures and time. Jane is the founder of Four Elements Herbals. She was named 2020 Organic Farmer of the Year.

The October 19 lecture will be presented virtually. Please register online»

Once you are registered, you will be sent the link and instructions for joining the lecture. We encourage you to share this exciting programming information with friends and family. Multiple friends may watch together, but each person who wants to watch on their own device will need to register.